Jabs for 45 plus: AAP says fresh stock of doses has arrived in city

‘For the category, Covaxin does are in stock for 3 days and Covishield for 6 days’

Fresh stock of COVID vaccination doses, including 1,73,760 doses of Covishield, arrived in the Capital on Saturday for those above 45 years of age and healthcare/frontline workers, AAP senior leader and MLA Atishi said while presenting the vaccination bulletin through a video address on Saturday.

According to Ms. Atishi, for 45-plus and healthcare/frontline workers Covaxin doses are in stock for 3 days and Covishield for 6 days. She added that Covaxin stock for the 18-44 category is over and the stock of Covishield doses is available for 8 days.

“Yesterday [May 14], no vaccines were administered on account of Id. Hence, the total doses administered remains at 43,72,747 doses. Out of them, a total of 10,08,620 people has received both their shots and are fully vaccinated,” she said.

“For those above 45 years and healthcare/frontline workers, the total doses of Covishield we have received have now increased to 31,02,450, and for Covaxin the total doses received are now at 13,91,800,” she added.

For this category, she said, Delhi has received a total of 44,94,250 doses.

Next instalment

Ms. Atishi said she was hopeful that the next instalment of Covaxin will arrive for this segment from the central government soon. For those in the 18-44 age group, she said, the Delhi government received about 8,17,690 doses of which 1.5 lakh doses were of Covaxin and nearly 6,67,690 of Covishield. The Covishield’s stock for this category, she said, was left for about the next 8 days.

“Like always, we are hoping that the Centre will supply a sufficient stock of vaccines at the earliest to Delhi, post resolving the constraints of vaccine supply. Fortunately, the COVID cases have been declining. However, it does not mean that the cases cannot increase now, or an impending third wave may not arrive in Delhi,” she said.

“We are aware of the fact that Delhi has been one of the most severely affected states in the pandemic and is still grappling with the virus. It is my humble appeal to the Centre to supply sufficient vaccines, especially for those in the 18-44 age group,” she also said.