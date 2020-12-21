IYC protests against new farm Acts

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday protested at Krishi Bhavan against the Centre’s new farm Acts and said that the government was humiliating the farmers with words like “Khalistani” and “anti-national”.

IYC national president B.V. Srinivas said, “In the last 25 days, more than 25 farmers have been martyred in this movement. There are constant deaths of farmers and the Prime Minister is busy organising events but not listening to the farmers.” He added that the Centre should not underestimate the strength of farmers.

IYC national in-charge and AICC Jt. Secretary Krishna Allavaru said that the government was not interested in replying to the farmers’ movement in Parliament and was therefore not calling a Winter Session of Parliament.