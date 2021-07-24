IYC objects to Lekhi’scomment on protesters

Srinivas calls her remark ‘indecent’

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Sunday protested against “indecent” remarks made by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi against farmers.

The National president of IYC, Srinivas B.V., said remarks made by Ms. Lekhi towards the food givers of the country are highly condemnable.

“For the last 8 months, the country’s food producers have been fighting day and night on the border of Delhi against the three black agricultural laws, leaving everything behind, but the BJP government of the capitalists is trying to crush the protest. The country’s youth will not let Modi government succeed in their conspiracy,” Mr. Srinivas said.