IYC, NSUI protest rising crimes against women

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Saturday to protest the rise in crimes against women in the country.

Be it the case of the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad or the gang rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, or the Unnao rape case, the government had failed to provide minimum safety to women in the country, the group said.

‘Slogans not enough’

“Despite all tall claims of the BJP government, the graph of crimes against women has gone up in India,” it said, adding that slogans such as “Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao” were not enough.

Raise awareness

The group said it is crucial to raise awareness on such issues and take immediate action against the accused.

Earlier in the day, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) also held demonstrations here demanding justice over the recent case in Hyderabad.

The group marched from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street and burnt an effigy representing the Telangana government.

Calling for stringent punishment against the accused in the case, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned an “insensitive” statement made by the Telangana Home Minister with regard to the murder.