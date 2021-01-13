IYC holds stir outside Tomar’s house

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday protested against the farm laws outside Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s residence but were detained by the police.

National president of IYC, Srinivas B.V., said the annadata of the country is building a historic movement against the agricultural laws to preserve its existence.

“The youth in the country have always worked to awaken the government against dictatorship and on the occasion of Youth Day, we have come to awaken this deaf and dumb government,” Mr. Srinivas said. He added that Modi government and BJP-RSS should understand that if there is no farmer in the country, then there will be no India.

The NSUI also organised a protest outside Krishi Bhawan on Youth Day where they wore graduation gowns to highlight the unemployment crisis in the country.