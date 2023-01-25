Our duty to boycott China and send a strong message: Kejriwal 

January 25, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 01:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 25 said that it is the duty of every Indian to boycott China, instead of which there is a 50% rise in trade with China.

“Today a newspaper has reported that China has occupied some of our land. This is cause of worry for us all. On one hand our soldiers are facing China with bravery at the border and on the other hand it is our duty to be with them in this fight. It’s our duty to boycott China and give them a strong message,” Mr. Kejriwal said at Republic Day celebrations of the Delhi government.

“But in the past few years what have we done? On one side China is occupying our land and on the other hand we are increasing our trade with China. In 2020, we bought materials and products worth 65 billion dollars from China and in 2021 it increased to 95 billion dollars. An increase of 50%. We are making China richer and giving them more money and they are using our own money to buy more weapons, recruit more soldiers and attack us. This is not right,” he added.

Citing different examples, Mr. Kejriwal also claimed that Governors of different States were stopping works and aspirations of the people and added that it was a “mockery” of democracy.

His statements come amidst an ongoing tussle between the AAP government and Central government-appointed Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

“We are not learning from each other, but are fighting with each other. Nowadays, I’m seeing that (they are) fighting with the judiciary. What is the need to fight with the judiciary and judges? This doesn’t send a good message to the country,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

ADVERTISEMENT