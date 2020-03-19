It’s business as usual at hotels providing quarantine facilities

At 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday, around 15 people were eating at a restaurant located on the ground floor of the ibis Hotel in Aerocity, while several guests in the lobby tried to check-in or out.

There were no signs that the hotel is providing paid quarantine facility.

On Monday, the government had announced that people who are unsatisfied with government quarantine facilities could pay a capped rate to stay at either ibis Hotel, or Lemon Tree Premier, or Red Fox — all located near the airport. The hotels have earmarked separate entries and lifts for the quarantined.

They are being accommodated on dedicated floors and a separate set of employees is looking after their needs. The guests cannot step out of their rooms or use any other facility in the hotels. Food is also given to them in disposable plates and cutlery, and it is delivered outside their rooms to avoid contact.

“The waste from these rooms is treated as biomedical waste and is disposed of by a company hired by the Delhi government. We have ensured that the quarantined will not come in contact with other guests,” said Additional district magistrate (south) D. Karthikeyan.

At ibis Hotel, the quarantined guests are not being offered laundry facilities due to safety concerns, but the hotel said it is working on solving the issue. “Ibis has not become a hotel completely for quarantine, but a fully functional hotel providing quarantine facility,” said an employee of the hotel.

According to the Delhi government, 92 rooms on the sixth floor of the ibis hotel have been isolated for quarantine facilities.

On Monday afternoon, around 40 people were checked by doctors at the hotel. Many were advised to self quarantine at home, and some opted for government facilities. Only three people decided to stay at the hotel.

On Wednesday, eight people were being quarantined in the three hotels.

Five are Indians, two are Chinese nationals and one is a United Nations Diplomat, Mr. Karthikeyan said.

“There is medical team here, and they check them for any symptoms at least two times a day,” he added.

At 3.30 p.m., security staff outside Lemon Tree Premier said that there was no one quarantined at the hotel.

“On Monday night, a bus with 20 people had come, but no one went inside or stayed at the hotel. They left after preliminary checks by the doctors,” an employee said. According to the government, 54 rooms on the fifth floor of the hotel have been reserved for quarantine facilities.

“Ibis DIAL is providing full assistance to the Delhi government with regards to medical care and observation for guests returning from abroad... we are closely following the strictest hygiene and sanitation procedures and government requirements,” the hotel said in a statement.