Delhi

Items dependent on imports to be in short supply in Delhi if lockdown continues: Govt panel

A security guard seen sanitising a customer at a grocery store during the lockdown due to coronavirus, at Tagore Garden in Delhi. File.

A security guard seen sanitising a customer at a grocery store during the lockdown due to coronavirus, at Tagore Garden in Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The panel said items of particular brands such as shampoos, moisturisers, biscuits, sanitisers and cigarettes are in short supply in the city markets

The supply of several items like coffee, diapers, oil and cereals, which are dependent on imports, is expected to face shortage in Delhi if lockdown continues beyond May 3, a government panel said in its report.

The panel said items of particular brands such as shampoos, moisturisers, biscuits, sanitisers and cigarettes are in short supply in the city markets.

Some of the products of reputed companies may not be available on the shelves, resulting in an increase in sale of small and homemade brands, it said. Earlier this month, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had constituted an empowered group on facilitating supply chain and logistics management for availability of necessary items, including food and medicines in Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The high-empowered panel, headed by Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner Ankita Mishra Bundela, said all essential medicines are reported to be available. She said there is no report about scarcity of essential medicines, but factories are told to be operating at less than 50 per cent of their capacity.

Also Read
Dining experiences are likely to change when the lockdown is lifted

Fine dining experiences will change post COVID-19 lockdown, feel restaurateurs

 

“The distributors may not be able to make supplies of all medicines if the production remains affected at the source level for a long time,” it said.

In its first report submitted to the chief secretary, the panel said there is a general shortage of labour for loading and unloading of goods.

“The products of some of the prominent Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are not available at some of the stores, but the goods of alternative brand/homemade brand are generally available,” it said.

The nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to arrest the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 4:32:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/items-dependent-on-imports-to-be-in-short-supply-in-delhi-if-lockdown-continues-govt-panel/article31462635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY