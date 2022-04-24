‘It would be nice if North civic body focuses on clearing filth too’

Jahangirpuri residents say ‘promptness’ shown during anti-encroachment drive missing on other civic issues

For Haseena, a resident of C-Block in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, sweeping the sewage spilling onto the street from clogged drains in front of her house has become a norm.

She clears out the filth at least once daily but the stench never leaves the street and her home.

“It would be nice if this issue was fixed for good by the municipality. Look at the filth that I have swept,” she said, wiping the sweat on her forehead with her dupatta on a hot Saturday afternoon.

Ms. Haseena said she struggles to clear the filth while on her fast during the holy month of Ramzan. Her neighbour Aliya nodded in agreement and said the area had multiple civic issues, which had had only grown worse with time.

‘Years of negligence’

“These [civic] issues did not come up overnight. It is due to years of negligence. Councillors listen to us only during elections, they are of no help once they come to power,” said Ms. Aliya.

When The Hindu reached out to the ward’s councillor, Poonam Bagri (AAP), she said a WhatsApp group was in place for the residents to raise their issues and they were “promptly addressed without any interruption”.

Asked about the WhatsApp group, Ms. Aliya showed her smartphone and scrolled down the messages. “You see, there are just people raising concerns but no solution is offered. It is quite an eyewash.”

Residents across the area raised similar issues and asserted that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was “overzealous” in its anti-encroachment drive — which was carried out days after the clashes in the area — but remains “absent and unenthusiastic” about other civic issues.

“Look at the open drain near Kushal Cinema, it is packed with garbage and security personnel are sitting next to it. The anti-encroachment drive was aimed at increasing tensions in the area and they achieved their intended political benefits out of it,” said Romesh, a resident of D-Block.

He added that the lack of civic amenities is something that people from both communities are struggling to live with.

Pending complaints

According to data compiled by a Special Task Force (STF), the North municipal corporation has the highest pendency of complaints at 3,903 (as of April 15), while the South and East corporations have logged 1,097 and 594 complaints, respectively.

The STF, constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2018 to oversee effective enforcement of the Delhi Master Plan, by-laws and removal of unauthorised construction and encroachment, comprises officials from government agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority, civic bodies, Public Works Department and Delhi Police.

The STF’s data also show that of the three municipal corporations, the North body is way behind the South corporation in anti-encroachment drives on roads and footpaths. Between April 1 and 15, the North corporation provided no data on clearing encroachments, while the South and East corporations cleared 70.2 km and 79 km, respectively.

From January 1 to March 31, the North corporation cleared 244.74 km of encroachments, while the South and East corporations cleared 366.5 km and 140 km, respectively.

Responding to these observations, a senior North civic official said many of the complaints received by them are “petty” in nature but there is no provision to blacklist the complainants. “We have raised this issue in previous meetings of the STF, but we continue to receive complaints where no action is required. Sometimes, we receive close to 400 complaints, which are basically petty quarrels [among neighbours over garbage and encroachment],” said the senior official.