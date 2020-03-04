‘It was neighbour vs neighbour at Garhi Mendu’

new delhi

04 March 2020 01:28 IST

A lot of the violence was the handiwork of locals, say displaced Muslim families

Violence at many riot-affected areas in north-east Delhi was reportedly triggered by “outsiders”, but it was “neighbour versus neighbour at Garhi Mendu village”, said Muslim families displaced from the locality.

Hundreds of people who have taken shelter at a community centre in nearby Shri Ram Colony said that Hindu families whom they had lived next to for decades asked them to leave and never come back as violence engulfed the village located in the Khajoori Khas. They were, however, unsure about naming their neighbours in police complaints.

Local Muslim residents say the situation is still tense and panic surfaces at least twice every night around 2.30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Mohammad Shafi, 67, had shifted to a new house in the area eight days before the riots erupted. “It was on Monday around 6.30 p.m. First, they damaged the Mubarak Masjid and then began attacking residents... I left with my family at 10 a.m. the next day. At 10.30 p.m. I got a call that my house and the factory below it are on fire... If the paramilitary had not come and we had not slipped away when they were deployed, it would have been us instead of the buildings,” he said.

Mehboob Hassan, 72, the Imam of a local mosque, was preparing for evening prayers on February 24 when he heard some stones being pelted at the building.

“I stepped outside and about 10-15 people caught me and started to beat me... they hit my head and kicked me,” he said. After managing to escape, Mr. Hassan tried to run towards his house but was caught by mobs twice and beaten up each time. When he finally got home, he collected his children and fled the village.

Fatima Begum got news that preparations were being made to attack Muslims in the area, when she and her children decided to flee.

“All I took with me was two blankets,” she said on Tuesday, having spent nearly a week in the same clothes. Her husband had stayed back to make sure that the goats and birds that the family kept were fed, but decided to leave a day later when mobs started burning vehicles. After the violence died down, people from the camp have been visiting the village on occasion to ensure that their livestock are fed.

Houses of several people who fled were looted and set alight. “In case a Muslim was living in a house rented from a Gujjar [reportedly the dominant community here] it was left alone. Only Muslim households were targeted,” said a resident of the area.

Some people were able to take stock of the houses in the company of the area SDM and police. The victims alleged that they faced hostility from the residents when they reached the village. “They were standing around in groups and staring us down,” said another man.

Shakeel Ahmed, 64, said: “They were local people... they broke open the door, pulled me out and beat me with sticks. They asked us to leave or they would cut us into pieces and said that our house belongs to them before setting it on fire. I fought back and took on at least two of them; if my knees were like they used to be when I was a little younger, I would have taken on all the four who attacked me.”

Most here say they can identify the people who were involved in the violence in the village, as compared to in other parts of riot hit North East Delhi where residents reported that “people from outside” had taken part. Accordingly, local authorities have been encouraging these people to register complaints taking the names of these people.

Following an internal meeting, those residing in the camp decided to prepare such a list which on Tuesday afternoon had names of at least 40 people who were allegedly involved in the violence. Alok Motan, with the North East Delhi Legal Services Authority, who is assisting the displaced and has taken statements from up to 30 victims of the riots at the Shastri Park police station said that a total of 10 FIRs had been filed so far however no names of alleged culprits have been mentioned. “The community there is unable to decide among themselves whether or not to put forward the names,” said Mr. Motan.

Mr. Motan also informed that a meeting was held between displaced persons and a pradhan of the village on Tuesday, where the area SHO, local administration were present to help mediate between the two communities. Mr. Motan who was part of the meeting said that it was decided that talks would be held between the communities to discuss rehabilitation and that "miscreants" would be spoken to.

Many of those here however argued that it was necessary for some justice to take place. Without which, the locals that carried out targeted attacks and arson would be emboldened they said. While those who were staying in houses on rent said that they wanted to move out of the area as soon as possible, others who owned land here and lived in the village for over 10 years said that they had no option but to go back and wanted to go back soon.