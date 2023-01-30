It is time Delhi govt. schools challenge the best schools of the world: Deputy CM Sisodia

January 30, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The Directorate of Education on Sunday organised a State-level quiz to inculcate the habit of doing calculations without the use of any tools, to make students more prompt, confident and mentally agile. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while attending the event, said that the aim of such a competition is to show that Mathematics is equally enjoyable as any other subject and that the Delhi government teachers have created an environment to make learning maths fun.

The competition was conducted at the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Rohini Sector-11. It is a school that follows the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) with an aim to move students away from rote learning. The syllabus has been designed with assistance from the International Baccalaureate.

“Mental maths competitions are very important for the holistic development of children; to make the students more prompt in doing calculations in their day-to-day lives. This will help students overcome their fear of Mathematics,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM said that the change which is being brought about at Delhi government schools gives students a chance to compete not only with the schools within the country but also with those across the world. “We determine to provide the environment that is available to students in the best private schools, at Delhi government-run schools. Now that we have world-class school infrastructure, our students are at par with students of private schools and our teachers are at par with teachers there. It is the time to challenge the schools of the world,” Mr. Sisoida said.