‘Issue notice on demarcation of Southern Ridge within 3 months’

NEW DELHI

19 January 2021 00:59 IST

NGT tells Delhi govt. to regularly inspect the area and ensure it is encroachment-free

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to issue notification pertaining to the demarcation of the Southern Ridge area within three months.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice A.K. Goel directed the government to protect the forest area by fencing and maintaining vigil. It said, “Identification of the remaining area and action for removing the encroachment be ensured within the next three months. Execution of the action plan will be primarily under the Chief Secretary who is also the chairman of the Ridge Management Board.”

Stating that the Delhi ridge has historical and environmental significance and that it is a part of the Aravalli hills, the green panel noted that certain areas which have been demarcated has already been handed over to the Forest Department.

“In view of the above, we direct that the Delhi government through Chief Secretary to ensure that requisite notification...is issued within three months in respect of the area about which there is no controversy,” the Bench said.

Oversight committee

While asking authorities to regularly inspect the area and ensure that it is encroachment free, the tribunal also formed an oversight committee.

“Main function of the committee will be to oversee progress with regard to the removal of encroachment from the ridge, its protection by way of fencing or boundary wall and preparation of management plan for its restitution,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a group of pleas that sought action against encroachment on forest land in the Southern Ridge.