Issue guidelines for operation of STPs: NGT

Following a plea seeking remedial action against the release of hazardous gases from sewage treatment plants near Mayur Vihar, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board to carry out recommendations put forth by an NGT-appointed committee.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Central Public Health Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to issue guidelines on the operation and maintenance of STPs.

“The Central Pollution Control Board [CPCB] may bring out norms with reference to odour control of STPs to avoid public nuisance. These may be brought out in three months, if not brought out so far,” the Bench said.

In a report furnished by a joint committee comprising representatives from the Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) several deficiencies were pointed out and recommendations made. “To minimise the emissions from the operational STPs, the DJB should ensure that all the components of STPs are in operational condition so that chances of anaerobic process are minimal. The DJB should do more plantation towards the residential areas in consultation with specialised government institutions…” the report had said.

Directing the DJB to ensure compliance the Bench added, “Let the recommendations be carried out by the DJB and further report furnished to the DPCC. The DPCC may take appropriate action as may be found necessary.”