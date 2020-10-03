Delhi

‘Issue guidelines for Dussehra and Ramlila celebrations’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to ensure that guidelines for Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations be issued at the earliest.

In a letter to Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Gupta stated that Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the Home Ministry had provisions to allow religious and social gatherings in open spaces subject to directions from State governments. “In the absence of guidelines, organisers are facing issues in booking venues,” he wrote.

