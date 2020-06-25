Issue guidelines for COVID-19 testing for mentally ill homeless people, HC tell govts.

New Delhi

25 June 2020 23:10 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a petition seeking directions to issue guidelines for COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless people in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan gave the direction on a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal who claimed that the Delhi government has not taken seriously the lack of guidelines with respect to COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons.

Mr. Bansal said that the High Court had on June 9 directed it to address the grievances raised by him in another petition with regard to mentally ill homeless persons in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy.

The plea said that Mr. Bansal had on June 13 sent a representation to the Chief Secretary of Delhi government for providing treatment to mentally ill homeless persons in the Capital who have no residence proof.

The High Court has listed the case for further hearing on July 9.