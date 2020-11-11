Issue guidelines for Chhath Puja, Bidhuri tells govt.

New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Tuesday expressed concern over the Delhi government not making any preparations for organising Chhath Puja in the Capital. In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Bidhuri asked the government to issue norms regarding the festival, which will be observed on November 20.

“Lakhs of people celebrate Chhath Mahaparva every year at hundreds of Chhath ghats in Delhi. It is surprising that this year the government has neither called a meeting so far nor cleanliness has been done at the ghats,” he said.

“Chhath Mahaparva is to be held on November 20 and 21 this year. In such a situation, less than 10 days are left for preparations. Despite this, no initiative is being taken by the Delhi government,” he wrote.

Mr. Bidhuri suggested that volunteers, who are currently deployed at traffic signals, be deployed at Chhath ghats to undertake cleanliness and distribute masks in addition to maintaining social distancing during the puja.