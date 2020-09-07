‘Issue digital degrees to DU students within 7 days’

HC says students need papers for admission in universities abroad and for jobs

The High Court on Monday directed Delhi University (DU) to issue digital degree certificates to students, who have already graduated and urgently require the document for taking admission in a foreign university or for employment, within seven working days.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh expressed displeasure that despite its earlier order, the university was not issuing digital degrees to pass out students and was demanding physical copy of proofs attached in the email requesting issuance of the document. The court directed the university to place before it separately, the timeline by when digital degrees will be issued on urgent and non-urgent requests.

The court was informed that till now 30,000 students have given requests on the varsity’s portal for digital degree certificates.

Earlier on August 7, the court had passed an order on a bunch of petitions, putting in place a proper procedure for issuance of degree certificates through an online mechanism to ensure that delay in printing of degree certificates does not become an impediment to students who need it.

It had directed that DU shall ensure that students’ digital degree certificates are issued within a period of one week from registration.

On Monday, the court was informed that data of 28,000 students which constitute half of the students who graduated in 2017 have been uploaded on ‘DigiLocker’, an initiative by the IT Ministry. However, to access it, students’ date of birth is required and DU is yet to obtain it from respective colleges, the court noted.