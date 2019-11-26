‘Issue closure notices to over 4,000 units in residential areas’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to issue closure notices to over 4,000 “pollution-causing” industrial units operating in residential areas.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the directions following a report filed by a Tribunal-appointed oversight committee which said that show-cause notices were issued to 4,774 industries which were operating in residential areas.

Following submissions made by the Delhi Chief Secretary on the procedure to issue show-cause notices, the Bench noted, “The show-cause notices to 4,774 units were wrongly issued instead of such units being closed straightaway.”

“Let all such units which have been illegally restarted be closed forthwith in terms of order of the Supreme Court without any further procedure of show-cause notice and coercive measures in terms of recovery of compensation for illegal operation of such units be adopted in accordance with law, apart from initiation of prosecution,” the Bench observed.

It added, “Failure to do so shall be viewed seriously and coercive action against the responsible municipal commissioner of the corporation concerned would be taken, including stoppage of salary.”

The Tribunal also sought a status report on over 29,000 units.

Earlier, the green panel had constituted a committee headed by former Delhi High Court judge Pratibha Rani to consider the matter pertaining to over 52,000 industrial units operating illegally in residential areas.