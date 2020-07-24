‘Issue clarification on COVID-19 test of homeless mentally ill people’

New Delhi

24 July 2020 23:55 IST

Once ICMR issues the clarification, all States will comply: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to come out with a clarification that mobile number, government-issued identity card, photographs or even a residential proof is not insisted upon for COVID-19 test of mentally ill and homeless persons.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that the ICMR should issue a clarification by way of a circular or an office order, saying it is not mandatory to have mobile number or valid photo ID proof when mentally ill, homeless persons are concerned.

The High Court observed that “homeless mentally ill persons have no identity proof... they don’t even have a passport size photo. How can one expect photo ID of such persons”.

“Use your powers for the public at large. Once you do so [issue the clarification], all States will comply,” the Bench added.

The court’s direction came after it noted that the ICMR’s June 19 advisory states every person who was to be tested for COVID-19 has to provide a government-issued identity proof and should have a valid phone number for tracing and tracking the individual and his/her contacts.

The Bench also suggested that camps can be organised for testing such persons as is being done across Delhi for others.

The ICMR’s counsel sought time to take instructions from the government regarding the observations made by the High Court. The court then listed the case for hearing on August 7.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who filed the petition, submitted the response of the ICMR that clearly shows that they are “clueless as far as issue with the homeless mentally ill persons are concerned”.

The Delhi government had earlier stated that one of the problems faced while testing the homeless and destitute persons with mental illness or suspected mental illness was the unavailability or absence of photo identity card and a valid mobile number.

It had additionally stated that such persons are usually more exposed to the risks of the pandemic in comparison to ones having a privilege of house or a roof over their head.