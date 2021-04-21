ISRO to support eight joint research projects of IIT-D

They had signed an MoU in 2019 to strengthen research collaboration

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Tuesday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it will support eight joint research projects mooted by the Space Technology Cell (STC), IIT-Delhi. The ISRO will support the projects under its RESPOND programme with varying duration of 1-3 years, it added.

The institute said that the Space Technology Cell was set up at IIT, Delhi under an MoU signed between the ISRO and IIT-D in November 2019 with an aim to strengthen the research collaboration between the two organisations and to carry out focused research projects in the space technology domain with specific deliverables. Since then, eight collaborative research projects have been announced.

Some of the projects include developing a system for drought and flood forecasting and understanding land-atmosphere interactions, a project that aims to understand the plasma dynamics in electrode-less thrusters, which are used for electric propulsion and have a longer lifespan than their electrode-based counterparts, an indigenous sensor based real time flood warning smart system and other projects.

V. Ramgopal Rao, IIT-Delhi director said, “IIT-Delhi is committed to taking its interactions with the ISRO to the next level. The institute has some of the world’s experts in various technology domains such as land-surface modelling, remote sensing, molecular dynamics simulations etc. who will extend their expertise to the ISRO and play a key role in making its future endeavours successful.”