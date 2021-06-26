Israel Embassy blast: four students sent to 10-day police remand

NEW DELHI

26 June 2021 00:24 IST

The four students — arrested from Ladakh in connection with the blast near the Israel embassy in January this year — were produced before a Magistrate court, which sent them on 10 days police remand, officials said on Friday.

The students were arrested from Kargil and brought to Delhi on transit remand, they said.

The police said the four students — Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25) — are all from Thang village in Ladakh’s Kargil district. “They were presented before a Magistrate court on Thursday that sent them to police remand for 10 days,” a senior police officer said.

They had come to Delhi in November last year and were preparing for competitive examinations, he said. All four of them were in Delhi on the day of incident and their phones were found to be switched off, an officer said, adding that five mobile phones have been recovered from them.

The students were active in social media and used to comment on posts related to Israel, India and Palestine. They left the city just before the lockdown was announced, the police said.

The police are likely to conduct searches at their locations of stay, including Mukherjee Nagar — they had been staying for a brief period. Further probe is under way, they said.

A minor IED blast had taken place outside the Embassy of Israel in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on January 29. There were no casualties. Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

In a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and the Kargil police, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police detained the four persons from Kargil in connection with the conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital, a statement quoting Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. “They have been brought to Delhi for questioning,” he said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had registered a case of “conspiracy” behind the blast. The Ministry of Home Affairs had handed over the probe of the blast to the NIA on February 2. Recently, the NIA announced a reward of ₹10 lakh each for the identification of two people captured on CCTV camera.