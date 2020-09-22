Isn’t English ads on farm Bills making fun of farmers, asks AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that the BJP has created a record of “false propaganda” in reference to the Farmers Bills.
“Modi government at the Centre has made a unique record of false propaganda in this country,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said about advertisements by the Central government in English language newspapers on Farm Bills and Minimum Support Price (MSP).
“Which farmer in the country will read English advertisement along with his morning cup of cappuccino to understand MSP and public procurement and public distribution?” the AAP leader asked.
“On one hand, many agencies under the BJP are not able to pay salaries of doctors and nurses and on the other hand, the BJP government is spending lakhs and crores of rupees to give English advertisements. I want to ask the Modi government, isn’t giving advertisements [on Farm Bills and MSP] in English making fun of poor farmers?” Mr. Chadha asked.
He questioned whether this is not unwanted spending of the taxpayer’s money. “Is this not a way to make their own faces shine and mislead people through false propagandas? We want to warn the BJP, the way you have tried to rob and deceive the farmers, and now Modiji is trying to brighten his own face by giving an English ad. The farmers of this country will always remember this. They will make you repent your deeds from the streets to Parliament,” he said.
