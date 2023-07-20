ISBT Kashmere Gate reopens, passengers rue lack of facilities

July 20, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the ‘danger mark’ for the second time in the past nine days. The river level, which touched a record high of 208.66 metres on July 13, was down to 205.30 metres by 8 p.m. on Tuesday but surged past the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday morning. By 8 p.m., the Yamuna level had risen to 205.83 metres.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which could keep the river flowing above the danger mark till July 22.

Meanwhile, operations at the ISBT Kashmere Gate, disrupted over the past week due to the floods, were restarted on Wednesday.

However, many passengers said facilities such as toilets and drinking water were not available. A senior Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) official said, “The mud and garbage that had accumulated at the terminal because of the flooding has been removed, and the terminal will now operate as usual”.

Full sleeves uniforms

The Directorate of Education on Wednesday issued a circular directing school students to wear full sleeve clothing till November, to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Public Works Department Minister Atishi directed officials to ensure thorough disinfection and fumigation in flood-affected areas and share daily reports with the Chief Minister. She said efforts are being made to drain water out of Rajghat and the nearby areas.