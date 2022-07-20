Delhi

Is the Uphaar verdict a joke, asks AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy 

Neelam Krishnamoorthy | Photo Credit: File photo
Staff Reporter New Delhi July 20, 2022 01:35 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 01:35 IST

The chairperson of the AVUT (Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy) Neelam Krishnamoorthy said she felt “disappointment” and “anger” on hearing that the sentence of the Ansal brothers had been reduced.

“Is it some kind of a joke they are playing on the Uphaar victims?” Ms. Krishnamoorthy said. 

The court while reducing the sentence of the Ansal brothers, also took note of their age and medical ailments.

In response, the 65-year-old chairperson of AVUT said, “The court should have also considered the age of the victims of the Uphaar fire tragedy, which included 23 children, the youngest of which was just a month-old.”

She said the Ansals were convicted of trying to tamper with evidence in the fire tragedy case and that “they have insulted the very institution [of administration of justice]”. “The institution itself is a victim. Are we trying to say the institution is okay if the rich and powerful tamper with evidence?” Ms. Krishnamoorthy said. 

Senior Public Prosecutor A.T. Ansari also described Tuesday’s order as “disappointing, disproportionate and unjustified”.

Mr. Ansari added that the court had shown “misplaced sympathy” towards the accused, which had “shocked the conscience of the society”.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, who has been representing the AVUT pro bono, said that they are looking to file an appeal against Tuesday’s order in the Delhi High Court in the next few days.

