GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Is Sunita Kejriwal now Delhi CM? BJP leader asks AAP

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, also asked the AAP to answer if Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before ED until elections were announced so that he could play “victim card” after his arrest

April 02, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Minister Atishi with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal during INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi.

Delhi Minister Atishi with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal during INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked the AAP on April 1 asking if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was now "officially" holding the post.

Ms. Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary and party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at the Opposition INDIA bloc saying its Ramlila ground rally on Sunday was a "flop show" to "mislead" people on corruption issues.

Arvind Kejriwal following Lalu Yadav’s footsteps: BJP leader

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit back, saying the BJP has been "utterly shaken" by the "overwhelming public support" for Mr. Kejriwal at the rally.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ms. Swaraj asked the Aam Aadmi Party to clarify "whether Sunita Kejriwal is now officially the Chief Minister because she is using the Delhi Chief Minister's chair to give the media messages".

Also Read | Rift in AAP as Kejriwal wants his wife to be next CM: BJP

The BJP leader was referring to Sunita Kejriwal holding digital briefings with a backdrop similar to that of the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal before his arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor scam linked money laundering case.

The AAP should also tell why its leaders are being denied bail by the courts in the "liquor scam" case, she said.

The courts have not granted bail to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh who are behind bars for several months in the case.

Ms. Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, also asked the AAP to answer if Mr. Kejriwal skipped nine summonses of ED and did not appear before the agency for questioning until elections were announced so that he could play "victim card" after his arrest.

She also claimed that at the INDIA bloc's Ramlila ground rally on Sunday, most of the chairs were empty when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was giving speech, indicating that the rally did not receive public support.

The INDIA grouping constituents like Trinamool Congress, AAP and the Left parties, seem to be "deceiving" the Congress because they did not give a single seat to the grand old party in the States ruled by them, Ms. Bansuri said.

AAP's Ms. Kakkar said the INDIA bloc stood "resolutely united" against the "rampant dictatorship" that has "thoroughly unsettled" the BJP.

Also Read | Kejriwal promises six guarantees if India alliance comes to power

"Together, we exposed the BJP's operation of an 'Extortion Department' and their practice of whitewashing corrupt leaders once they join the party," Ms. Kakkar charged.

She hit out at Ms. Swaraj alleging it's "utterly ironic" that she is lecturing about corruption while she defended "the most corrupt" of the country as a lawyer.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / state politics / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.