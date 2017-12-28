Is L-G protecting a corrupt system of touts, asks Sisodia

A day after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal returned the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal to start home delivery of services, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that the move appeared to be in defence of a “corrupt system”.

L-G questions need

The Delhi Cabinet had on November 16 passed the proposal to start home delivery of 40 services, including issuing of caste certificates and driving licences. Mr. Sisodia said the Lieutenant-Governor returned the proposal with several observations questioning the need for such a service. Mr. Baijal had asked the government to reconsider the proposal and to look into focusing on digitisation of services.

“Is he [the L-G] trying to protect a corrupt system of touts? What interest does he have in this corrupt system,” Mr. Sisodia asked as he addressed a press conference.

Referring to the ongoing case between the AAP government and the L-G over powers, Mr. Sisodia said he hoped the Supreme Court, which has reserved its judgment, would look at the decision of the L-G to return the proposal.

“Should the selected L-G have the power to reject a decision of the elected government? We hope the Supreme Court looks into this also. We have faith in the Supreme Court,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Responding to Mr. Baijal’s observations, Mr. Sisodia said that while the L-G had asked the government to strengthen digital services, the home delivery system would be “super digital delivery”.

Online services

“Right now, 35 of the 40 services are already online, but people still have to visit the government offices to submit affidavits, give biometric information etc. With home delivery, the mobile sahayak will go to the applicant’s house. This is true digital delivery,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Citing a survey undertaken before the proposal was drawn up, Mr. Sisodia said most people had visited offices of the Transport and Revenue departments at least twice for various applications. He said the home delivery of services would eliminate the need for visits to offices.

Referring to the L-G’s observations that home delivery of services could have implications for security, particularly of women and senior citizens, Mr. Sisodia said if that were true “then the pizza delivery industry, e-commerce, LPG gas delivery and postal system are also threats for security”.