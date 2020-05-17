Is it a crime to serve the poor: Delhi Congress Chief

A policeman at Anil Kumar’s house on Sunday.

New Delhi

17 May 2020 23:45 IST

FIR against Kumar for violating orders

Delhi Congress Chief Ch. Anil Kumar said a policeman arrived at his residence on Sunday morning without any written order and prevented him from stepping out of his house, which he alleged was a violation of his human rights.

The police said an FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC for violating lockdown orders in east Delhi. He was taken to Ghazipur police station in the evening.

Mr. Kumar blamed the BJP and AAP governments for the police action and said he had been working along with other party workers to provide cooked food to thousands of homeless people. He said he also organises sanitation drives to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said: “Is it a crime to serve poor labourers during the lockdown? I am only doing the work that the BJP and AAP governments have failed to do.” He added that if service to humanity was a crime, he would commit the crime again and go to jail.

The police said on Saturday they got information that Mr. Kumar went to Ghazipur where he promised migrant workers that he will arrange transportation for them to go to their hometowns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Following this, around 300 migrants gathered at the U.P. border, said an officer, adding that despite the warning, Mr. Kumar was felicitating movement of migrants towards Anand Vihar and Ghazipur border.

“Mr. Kumar created unnecessary chaos by misguiding migrant workers,” the officer said.

Mr. Kumar has, however, denied the allegations made by police.