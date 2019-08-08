Irrigation department restores six waterbodies

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) has rejuvenated six dry waterbodies in the city by channelising water from drains during monsoon that will help recharge the groundwater.

“The idea was conceived during the monsoon and we did it only for waterbodies which are close to drains,” Nikhil Kumar, I&FCD Secretary told The Hindu.

Currently, drains in the city largely do not recharge groundwater, as it is either lined with concrete or due to sludge deposited at the bottom, which makes it difficult for water to percolate.

The department connected pipelines to drains, which took away only the top layer of water from drains when it rained. The pipeline then channelised the water to the waterbodies, which are up to 500-600 metres away from the drain, Mr. Kumar said.

“As we do not have regular access to rain water, in the future, we will use treated water from our sewage treatment plants to rejuvenate waterbodies,” the Secretary said. He also said that during the next monsoon, they will try to rejuvenate more waterbodies.

Other projects

The I&FCD and the Delhi Jal Board are also working on the revival of around 200 waterbodies and will float tenders for the work. The I&FCD is also working on a project to build reservoirs on the Yamuna floodplain to store river water, when the river overflows during the monsoon.