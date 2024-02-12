Iron nails, concrete barricades to stop farmers at Delhi borders

February 12, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Sunday installed iron nails, barbed wires and concrete barricades at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders to prevent farmers from entering the Capital ahead of the proposed “Delhi Chalo March” on Tuesday.

In the Capital’s north-east, the police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the gathering of four or people in the area. They have also deployed over 5,000 security personnel even as its chief Sanjay Arora visited the city’s border points with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to check security arrangements.

An official said several teams have been formed to keep strict vigil on bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and roads to ensure that farmers do not enter the city using any other mode of conveyance.

Farmer bodies, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the protest march, demanding a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, one of the conditions they had set while agreeing to withdraw their year-long agitation in 2021 against the now-repealed Central farm laws.

Prohibitory orders

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey in an order said the security arrangements have been intensified “keeping in view the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed during protests in the past”.

He said there is a possibility of mobilisation of farmers to Delhi along with tractors and arms. “No person or protester shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, spears, and rods. The police shall make all efforts to detain these persons on the spot,” the DCP added.

A traffic advisory has been issued, alerting commuters about restrictions on movement of vehicles at the three borders. As per the advisory, restrictions/diversions will be imposed from Monday for commercial vehicles at Singhu border. From Tuesday, all type of vehicles will be restricted.

Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, said they intend to register their protest in a non-violent manner.

‘Unfulfilled promises’

“We just want to convey to the Centre our frustration towards the delay in delivering the commitments it had made,” he said.

He said the government has faltered on its promises of providing pension to farmers and farm labourers besides enacting a law to ensure MSP for crops. “We were ensured that the children of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence would get jobs,” he said.

Four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by an SUV allegedly carrying BJP workers during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021. Two workers of the BJP and their driver were lynched by angry farmers.

