Irani launches BJP’s outreach campaign, flags off 49 video raths

Union Minister Smriti Irani launched BJP’s outreach campaign ‘Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav, Delhi Ke Dil Ki Baat, Aao Karein Bhajapa Ke Saath’ here on Friday.

Ms. Irani flagged off 49 “video raths” which intend to collect suggestions from the people of Delhi across each of its 70 Assembly segments over the next 15 days, along with senior leaders from the party’s State leadership.

The purpose of the campaign, the party said in a statement, is to collect people’s suggestions in 1,600 boxes and include them in the BJP manifesto. Two video clips were also shown before the media.

“All the MPs and party office-bearers of Delhi call upon the people through the media to come forward and give their valuable suggestions for preparing Delhi BJP’s sankalp patra,” Ms. Irani said.

“Under this programme, people may send their suggestions through video raths...Workers will have 20 suggestion boxes to collect suggestions of people. Such boxes will also be placed on the video raths,” she said further.