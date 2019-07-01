Iran to hold cultural show in city from tomorrow

Iran will celebrate its rich South Asian cultural links in a major event to be held here in the first week of July. The exhibition which is part of the plan to mark seven decades of India-Iran diplomatic ties, will be launched on July 2 and will present the Persian version of the epic Ramayana and other interesting artefacts.

“Ramayana was translated into Persian in a poetic and prose style by Sheikh Saadullah during the reign of Emperor Jahangir and was titled “Rama va Sita”, a release from the Embassy of Iran stated on Sunday.

The cultural show is timed to coincide with the ongoing developments in the Gulf which found mention in the G20 summit in Osaka where Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for peace and stability in the region. The exhibition will also showcase Iran’s contemporary links with Hindu and Sikh faiths.

Hindu and Sikh links

Photographs and narratives associated with the old temple of Bandar Abbas which has remained a major Hindu site for more than a century and the Sikh links with the city of Zahedan will also be highlighted during the festival.

Apart from the famous illustrated manuscripts of Shahnameh and musical concerts, the cultural exhibition will also showcase famed Iranian carpets, rugs and copper items.

The exhibition will be open to visitors till July 5 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).