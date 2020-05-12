IPS rank-officer tests positive; 4 policemen quarantined

An IPS rank-officer of Delhi Police on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, said officials. Following this, three to four policemen have been quarantined.

Earlier, his PA had tested positive for the virus. The officer has mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine, they added.

According to an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Tuesday, a detailed SOP has already been issued for daily health monitoring and handling of emergency cases in respect of policemen due to prevailing pandemic.