Delhi

IPS rank-officer tests positive; 4 policemen quarantined

An IPS rank-officer of Delhi Police on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, said officials. Following this, three to four policemen have been quarantined.

Earlier, his PA had tested positive for the virus. The officer has mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine, they added.

According to an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Tuesday, a detailed SOP has already been issued for daily health monitoring and handling of emergency cases in respect of policemen due to prevailing pandemic.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:57:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ips-rank-officer-tests-positive-4-policemen-quarantined/article31569404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY