IP University to conduct written exams from July 10

NEW DELHI

10 June 2020 23:54 IST

IP University on Wednesday announced that as per its revised academic calendar for the session 2019-20, it has planned to conduct pen-and -paper exams for final year/semester students from July 10. This decision may be reviewed or amended in view of the government guidelines issues in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

The university said that there would be no exams for intermediate semesters/years and students would be promoted to the next semester on the basis of composite 50% weightage to marks in the previous semester/year only and 50% weightage of marks in internal assessment of the current semester in each subject.

It added that in accordance with UGC guidelines for final semester/year, 2019-20, the duration for all the physical end term exams would be two hours and theory exams would be conducted first. It said that colleges and centres would adhere to social distancing norms and other guidelines during the exams.

