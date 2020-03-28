IP University starts online classes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Saturday announced that online classes have been started to ensure that the academic timetable is not hampered in the wake of a nationwide shutdown of non-essential services.

“The GGSIPU, which has more than 100 affiliated colleges and a large number of students in various professional courses, has adopted ICT-based learning platforms both at the university and various colleges to ensure that students do not suffer in the time of complete lockdown due to COVID-19,” the varsity said in a statement.

The statement added, “The university has taken active steps in compliance with orders issued by the MHRD and UGC recently which requests all Central and State universities or institutions to adopt e-learning platforms in their respective pedagogy for providing a blended form of learning to the students.”

The varsity has also set up a committee to develop online courses, it said.

“The committee comprises more than 30 faculty members of the GGSIPU from various academic backgrounds working in the active development of MOOCs [Massive Open Online Courses],” the statement read.