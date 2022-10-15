IP University professor caught for impersonating L-G

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 15, 2022 01:02 IST

Applicants outside Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

An assistant professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University was booked by the police for allegedly impersonating the Lieutenant-Governor to get his sister appointed in the English department.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR under IPC sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh, an assistant professor in the Economics department of the university.

An internal inquiry by the University has also found alleged involvement of some other University officials in this impersonation case and suitable action against the concerned persons has been initiated, statement said.

