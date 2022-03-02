IP University launches online admission process for 40,000 seats

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has launched online admission process for its 40,000 seats ranging across 185 different programmes. The university has launched six new programmes this year which include undergraduate and post graduate courses in Interior Design, Industrial Design and Interactive Design at the university’s School of Design and Innovation, Surajmal Vihar campus. It has also launched an M.Ed. Special Education (Intellectual Disabilities).

The university set up by the Delhi Government has 85% seats reserved for students from Delhi. The entrance for the programmes will be done according to computer bases entrance tests conducted by the university for some courses, and through all-India competitive examinations for courses in the field of medicine, engineering, and law.

Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, GGSIPU, said that the university has always offered multidisciplinary courses as envisioned in the National Education Policy.

“The university offers a plethora of courses that are designed according to what society and industry needs from graduating students with a focus on employability. The university has given impetus on placement for the last couple of years. Despite COVID-19, around 1,500 placement drives were undertaken in which about 8,000 students were placed in coveted companies. The average annual salary offered at these placement drives was ₹6.25 lakh per annum,” Mr. Verma said.

He added that there were two major scholarships schemes for the economically weaker sections, where the university provides financial assistance to the students. Under this scheme, the university has granted financial assistance to the extent of ₹2.25 crore to 523 students in the year 2022–21. The other scholarship available is the merit–cum–means scholarship of the Delhi government under which the government had disbursed ₹29.73 crore to 4,897 students for the year 2020 – 21. The last date for filling the application form available on the university website is April 30.