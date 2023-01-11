ADVERTISEMENT

IOCL celebrates ‘Customers Day’, felicitates patrons

January 11, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The state-run oil major also urged customers to share their feedback about the company at the event

The Hindu Bureau

Customers at a service station in Delhi’s Moti Bagh on Tuesday on the occasion of Indian Oil Corporation’s ‘Customers Day’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Tuesday celebrated ‘Customers Day’ at a service station here in Moti Bagh, which was attended by IOCL Chairman S.M. Vaidya and other executives. Mr. Vaidya interacted with some customers at the outlet and urged them to share their feedback about the state-run oil major. He also felicitated some customers of IOCL who have been showing their patronage over the years at the event, where motorcycle enthusiasts were also present who praised the premium fuels XP95 and XP100.

