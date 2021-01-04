IOC launches new initiative

NEW DELHI

04 January 2021 03:28 IST

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) launched a new initiative — Prayaas — to address the needs of the local communities near its fuel stations.

At night shelters

The personnel from the IOC’s Delhi State Office visited night shelters located near their fuel stations and distributed blankets.

Shyam Bohra, Executive Director and State Head of Delhi and Haryana State Office, distributed blankets to the inhabitants of night shelters near IOC-owned company-operated outlet in Jangpura. The company added that these night shelters are run by Delhi government and NGOs here help and support the weaker sections of society.

Advertising

Advertising