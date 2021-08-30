Investigation standard ‘very poor’ in number of Delhi riot cases: court

New Delhi

‘DCP, others should take remedial action’

A Delhi court has observed that “the standard of investigation is very poor” in a large number of cases related to north-east riots. It has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) and other officers to take notice of the issue and initiate immediate remedial action.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said: “It is noticed that after filing the half-baked chargesheets in court, the police hardly bothers about taking the investigation to a logical end. The accused persons, who have been roped in multiple cases continue to languish in jails as a consequence thereof”.

“It is really painful to note here that a large number of cases of riots have been pending consideration on charge before this court and in a majority of cases the investigating officers [IOs] have not been appearing in court either physically or through videoconferencing at the time of consideration on charge,” the judge said.

“In the morning of the date of hearing on the charge, they simply e-mail PDF of the chargesheet to the Special PP [public prosecutor] and leave it upon him to argue the matter on charge as it is without giving him an opportunity to go deep into the facts and the investigation conducted in the matter,” the court said.

“After the filing of chargesheet in the Court, neither the IO nor the Station House Officer [SHO] nor the aforesaid supervising officers bother to see as to what other material is required to be collected from the appropriate authority in the matters and what steps are required to be taken to take the investigation to a logical end,” the court added.

The court’s observations came while framing charges against one Ashraf Ali for allegedly attacking police officials with acid, glass bottles and bricks during the riot on February 25, 2020. “This case is a glaring example, wherein injured persons/victims are police personnel itself, yet the IO did not bother to collect the sample of acid/corrosive substance and to have its chemical analysis,” the court said adding, “the supervising officers have miserably failed to supervise the investigation”.

On behalf of the accused, it was argued that he had been falsely implicated in the matter by the investigating agency, being a resident of the same locality. The accused argued that there is an “unexplained delay” of about two days in the registration of FIR, as the alleged incident took place in the afternoon of February 25, 2020, while the case FIR was registered on February 27.

The court, however, noted that though there is no CCTV footage of the incident available on record.