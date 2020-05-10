Investigation reveals ‘sexual assault’ chat not part of ‘Bois Locker Room’

An investigation into the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case has revealed that the alleged ‘sexual assault’ conversation on Snapchat between two juveniles was a result of a girl, using a fake profile of a boy, to another boy with an intention to test the ‘values and character’ of the latter, the police said Sunday.

They said the Snapchat conversation that allegedly happened last month has nothing to do with ‘Bois Locker Room’. The devices of the juveniles have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

“A screenshot of a one-to-one Snapchat conversation shows a profile with the name — Siddharth — suggesting a plan to the other person to sexually assault a girl,” said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CyPAD).

Probe revealed that the conversation actually took place between a girl and a boy in which the girl used the name — Siddharth. Using the fake identity, the girl suggested a plan to the other juvenile to sexually assault her, police said.

She wanted to check his character, the officer added. However, the juvenile boy declined to participate in any such plan and stopped further communication with the girl, the DCP added. The boy then took a screenshot of the conversation and sent it to his friends, including the juvenile girl. One of the recipients of the screenshot posted it as an Instagram story from where it went viral. When screenshots from Bois Locker Room started circulating on social media, the alleged Snapchat conversation also got mixed with those chats. However, police said no case will be registered against the girl or the boy because of them being juveniles.