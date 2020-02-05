Investigation into Jamia violence at a crucial stage, Centre tells High Court

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) during an anti-citizenship law protest was at a crucial stage, while seeking more time to submit a report on the probe.

Taking note of the submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar granted the Centre time till April 29 to submit its reply.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some JMI students, said that 93 students and teachers had filed complaints about attacks on them by the police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.

On December 19, the HC had asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to reply to several petitions seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at JMI during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The court was hearing six petitions, moved by lawyers; JMI students, residents of Okhla (where the university is located), and the Imam of Jama Masjid. The pleas have sought medical treatment and compensation for the students in addition to action, including registration of FIRs, against the erring police officers.

They have further contended that the force used by the police was “disproportionate and brutal”, and expressed concern over the “unwarranted arrest and detention of students”.