ADVERTISEMENT

Introduce Ayushman Bharat plan in Capital, L-G urges Kejriwal

February 26, 2024 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister says Comptroller and Auditor General had highlighted discrepancies in scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme at the earliest, a source at Raj Niwas said on Sunday.

According to an official, a file noting by the L-G stated, “It would be in the interest of the people of Delhi that AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) is implemented at the earliest in the National Capital and I urge you to do so. Such progressive steps would not only alleviate the financial burden on low-income families and lakhs of migrants but also contribute to the overall well-being and health security of people.”

Mr. Saxena said that the Delhi government, despite having given an in-principle approval for the scheme’s implementation back in 2018 and even having announced it in its Budget in 2020, inexplicably stalled it for merely political reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source, the L-G said the delay in the implementation of the scheme has deprived lakhs of poor migrants in the city of health services.

Reacting to the noting, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Comptroller and Auditor General had recently highlighted many grave discrepancies in the scheme, including invalid names, duplicate health IDs, as well as unrealistic dates of birth and family sizes in the database of AB-PMJAY.

“We invite the L-G to come and visit a few hospitals situated at the Uttar Pradesh border along with the Minister of Health and bring along all media channels so that they can see the ground reality of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and how this scheme is a success only on the paper and, in practical, this scheme is a complete failure,” he said in a statement.

“Instead of playing partisan politics, the LG is requested to ensure that the vacant sanctioned posts of doctors, specialists, nurses and paramedics are filled by UPSC/DSSSB at the earliest and during the interim period these posts are filled on a contractual basis so that all the services in Delhi government hospitals are made functional,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US