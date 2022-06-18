‘Inebriated’ man kills wife for not serving dinner

June 18, 2022 22:59 IST

He slept with body not realising she was dead

A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following an argument after she refused to serve him dinner. The couple was intoxicated when the scuffle took place on Friday night in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Saturday. The accused later slept with the body not realising that his wife was dead, the police said.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said they received an information at the Fatehpur Beri police station about the killing. The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey beat up his wife, Sonali Dubey, and smothered her with a pillow.

On Saturday morning, on realising that he had killed his wife, the accused fled with over ₹40,000. He was, however, tracked down and arrested from another location in Delhi. Two half bottles of liquor and a blood-stained pillow were also recovered from his possession.