Into the spotlight

Carved into a horseshoe-shaped cliff along the Waghora River in Maharashtra, 30 Ajanta caves date back to the 2nd century BCE. Within them, they nurture a treasure of rock-cut architecture and exquisite mural paintings. Film-maker, art-historian and photographer Benoy K. Behl shines a light, quite literally, on these gems.
Ajanta, Cave 1, Detail of Kitchen Scene, Women are seen Grinding Spices, Mural, c.5th cent. CE.
These paintings provide rich and vivid information about life in the 5th century CE in India. It is also fascinating to see the portrayal of real-life moments, such as the woman seen here pushing back her hair with the side of her hand, as the fingers would be covered with spices.
In Lost Ancient Art Revealed!, Behl’s ongoing show at the India International Centre (IIC), visitors get a glimpse of the paintings based on the life of Buddha. Weighed down by time and the vagaries of nature, the frescoes — one of the finest examples of Buddhist art in India, are in a fragile state today. It is vital that as many people as possible find wonder and pleasure in these incredibly detailed paintings inside the caves, painted in complete darkness centuries ago. “These paintings are spiritual in nature. They are not just elaborate but also advanced in technical virtuosity,” says Behl, who has taken over 53,000 photographs of Asian monuments and art heritage and made 146 documentaries.
Behl has painstakingly showcased 40 pictures of paintings after digitally restoring them. The senior art historian spent quite some time in the 1990s and early 2000s documenting the site, which is a complex comprising viharas and shrines with approximately 29 caves. He subsequently carried out digital restoration but was reluctant to exhibit.
Dancer, Mural, end-10th cent. CE, Brhadiswara Temple, Thanjavur. This is a most remarkable depiction of the dynamic movement of dance, quite unexpected in such an early painting. These paintings are in the dark inner ambulatory corridor of the Brhadiswara Temple and had been seen by very few. However, they are among the most important paintings in the history of Indian art and display the highest qualities of technical virtuosity.
“During COVID-19, I got a little time to review my work and realised it’s time to release it in view of the haphazard digital restoration work that was being carried out regarding the site. I wanted to underline how thoughtfully technology can be used in the world of art,” says Behl, who also unveiled the new edition of his book The Ajanta Caves (Thames & Hudson).
While he has documented the entire complex, the exhibition showcases a few eminent works from caves numbers 1, 2, and 17. Behl has captured the Mahajanaka Jataka, depicting the story of Prince Janaka of Mithila. “There is another beautiful mural from cave number 1 that shows women grinding spices. In the digitally restored work, I have been able to clearly show the one in the middle is pushing back her hair while grinding spices. I have digitally restored much of the damage of the paintings. They can now be seen nearer to their original glory,” says Behl.
Another interesting mural is ‘Queen and Attendants’ from Cave 3, Badami, 6th century CE. It has been revealed through Behl’s photography in 2001 and his subsequent careful digital restoration. Through his digital restoration, he has removed graffiti from the works.
The oldest Buddhist painting of the world. Ajanta, Cave 10, Mural, 2nd cent. BCE.
This painting reveals an extremely high quality of art, unexpected in this time! Already, in this ancient period, Indian artists had mastered subtle painting. We see the exchange of glances. We see already the inward look and tender expressions, which become the hallmark of later classic Indian art. This digitally restored photograph also reveals similarities of ornaments and headdresses with the later sculptural art of the Sanchi Stupa in Central India.
How did Behl capture the damaged remnants of ancient painting in the dark interiors of caves and temples? Well, by using low-light photography. “I pioneered the technique of low-light photography about three decades ago. In 1991, the then Director General of the Archeological Survey of India wrote to me, “You have conquered the darkness”!”
Low-light photography is taking images in dark environments with limited or no light. He reveals his exposures went up to 20 minutes. “Low-light can give you accuracy and depth that strong lights can’t give. In low light, you concentrate more. There is a saying in Japanese that says in low light, you see better.
(At Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, IIC, Max Mueller Marg; Till January 19; 11am to 7pm)
Photographed (1992) & Digitally Restored by Benoy K Behl.
Priest with parasol, Mural, end-10th cent. Brhadiswara Temple, Thanjavur.
These paintings convey a very high quality of art. These are in the narrow and dark, inner ambulatory corridor, around the garbha-griha of the temple and were largely unknown to the world. Prof. Behl photographed these paintings for the first time for the world to see in 1992. He photographed them again in 2001.
