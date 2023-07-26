Intimidated for 11 years, our lone battle now comes to an end in favour of the powerful, says Geetika’s brother

July 26, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Eleven years of emotional turmoil and physical labour in the legal battle has left the family of Geetika Sharma “disappointed” with the justice system that ruled in favour of a powerful political man, family members said on Tuesday.

“Despite having documented proof, electronic evidence, being threatened for eleven years, losing my sister and mother to a powerful man, we lost the case today. It feels like the system, which is made by common people like us, only suits the powerful, we are disappointed,” her brother Ankit Sharma, who works in a private firm, told The Hindu.

“We are scared for our lives now. The country doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to those who have power in their hands,” said Mr. Sharma, who added that the family was “feared for their lives” and requested police protection.

His remarks came after Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Tuesday acquitted Gopal Goyal Kanda and Aruna Chadha, both accused for abetment of suicide, citing failure by prosecution to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubt. On August 5, 2012, Geetika, an employee at Gopal Goyal Kanda’s MDRL airlines, died by suicide at her residence in Ashok Vihar.

Geetika’s family however maintains that “there was enough evidence.” She worked as an airhostess in MDRL airlines and was later made the director in one of Mr. Kanda’s corporate offices in Gurugram. In her suicide note, she had held Ms. Chadha and Mr. Kanda responsible for her death due to “repeated harassment”.

Six months later Geetika’s mother Anuradha Sharma, blaming Mr. Kanda and Ms. Chadha for her daughter’s death, also died by suicide.

Mr. Sharma said on Tuesday, “Do leaders ever get arrested? We have seen how the wrestlers were treated. We knew he [Kanda] would be acquitted since he became politically active a few days back. There is every possibility of him fighting elections.”

The police had filed an 1,800-page chargesheet in the case. “Was the court not able to find anything substantial, nothing at all? The phone calls, text messages, the forensic science lab reports? All of it, for 11 years, was just on paper?” he asked.

The court also dropped the charges pertaining to IT Act and forgery. Mr. Sharma said, for 11 years, the court never ordered any inquiry over lack of evidence. “What about CCTV footage, laptops that were destroyed; but the court never questioned regarding their destruction,” he said.

On being asked if he would appeal against the verdict, Mr. Sharma said their middle-class two-member family has lost all means to fund legal support and urged the State to file an appeal. “My father, who is aged 66, is in a state of shock after the verdict,” he said and alleged they had been intimidated by several people who have asked them to “compromise.”

“We request the State to approach a higher court. The fight belongs to the State now. Lawyers too are being influenced,” Mr. Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)

