Interviews for post of district president over, says BJP

Ground surveys, including the interviews of candidates for the post of district president, have been conducted and an interim report has been prepared in regard to the reorganisation of the BJP’sState unit.

The finalisation of the names for each district is expected to be delayed, said party insiders.

‘More candidates’

“There were more candidates for the posts than expected; as many as 10 to 15 turned up for the interviews. As a result, three to four names have been forwarded for consideration instead of one,” a party source said.

“Given the screening process involved as well as the fact that a national team is being formed by party president J.P. Nadda which will have leaders from across states, the announcement of names for Delhi is expected to be delayed,” a senior party leader said.