Interrogation of accused does not indicate violence in Gurugram was planned in advance, says police chief

August 10, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Thursday said the interrogation of the accused arrested in connection with the communal clashes in the city did not suggest that the violence was planned in advance.

“The interrogation so far does not suggest that the violence was pre-planned. For instance, in one case, a group of young men resorted to violence after getting inebriated,” Ms. Ramachandran said, addressing a press conference here.

Incidents of violence were reported from the city hours after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a religious procession in the neighbouring Nuh district on July 31. Over the following days, six persons died, several were left injured, and a large number of families fled as communal clashes spread across parts of south Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Ramachandran said 37 FIRs had been registered in connection with the violence, in which 79 people were arrested and 93 taken into custody under various preventive sections of the law. Of those taken into preventive custody, 80 are out on bail.

‘Stray incidents’

The Commissioner said stray incidents of violence by elements trying to disturb peace in the area continue to occur and also expressed gratitude towards Gurugram residents for not reacting to such provocations. The police have also taken suo motu cognisance of cases of hate speech and registered two FIRs. “We have blocked a few social media accounts for inflammatory posts and sought their suspension. Four cases have also been registered in this regard,” she said.

Ms. Ramachandran said no complaints have been lodged over threats made to religious minorities, except for a case in Badshahpur in which statements of people who received threats have been taken. An investigation is under way in the case. “We spent the first week in bringing the situation under control and are now reaching out to both the communities to build bridges,” she said in response to a question about Muslim families fleeing the city out of fear.

Friday prayers

The police chief said security would be provided at designated open spaces for offering namaz this Friday to ensure there is no disruption in law and order. “We will not ask people to offer namaz at home. Our job is to ensure peace. If someone does not want to come, it is their wish,” she said.

Friday prayers in the city last week remained a subdued affair with most of the mosques not allowing the devotees from outside for the congregational prayers.

On the FIR against Aam Aadmi Party leader Javed Ahmed in connection with a murder case in Sohna, Ms. Ramachandran said, “No arrests will be made without evidence.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.