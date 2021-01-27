Internet, traffic and metro services disrupted in the Capital

Entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were closed

As chaos ensued at several parts of the Capital due to protesting farmers breaking barricades and steering away from the pre-decided route of their tractor rally, Internet was suspended in several areas and over twenty entry and exit gates of the Delhi Metro were closed as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi Traffic Police curtailed the entry of vehicles into the city as well as parts of central Delhi, causing major traffic jams.

An order from the Home Ministry read: “In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi.” However, people in parts of Central Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and other areas also complained of poor internet connectivity.

Green Line affected

The entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were also closed and the Delhi Metro took to Twitter to announce closures throughout the day. A majority of the metro stations on the Green Line were closed at various points of the day apart from stations that included Jama Masjid, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, and Civil Lines among many others.

Trains stopped

Railway trains were also stopped as a precautionary measure for over two hours at the Tilak Bridge railway station after the protesters reached ITO and clashed with the police. According to a senior railway official, “trains were stopped for 2 hours between 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. as a precautionary measure at Tilak bridge station”.

The traffic on the city roads, though thin due to the Republic Day holiday, was thrown completely out of gear. However, the traffic on most roads in the national capital was restored by around 9 p.m., according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Police also took to Twitter to provide traffic updates throughout the day. While traffic was heavy on GTK Road, Outer Ring Road, Badli Road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela, DSIDC Narela, Wazirabad road, ISBT Road, GT Road, Pushta Road, Vikas Marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida Link Road among others in the afternoon. Main thoroughfares like Shankar Road, Talkatora Road and Minto Road were also closed by the police.

In the evening, traffic was affected from Punjabi Bagh underpass to Zakhira, Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden Flyover to Dhaula Kuan among other areas.

The ITO junction that was one of the major points where the protests turned violent was blocked throughout the day, but traffic resumed in the evening at the busy intersection.