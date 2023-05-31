Internet ban adds to monetary woes of Manipur students in Delhi

May 31, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

As Internet services remain suspended in Manipur in view of the ongoing ethnic unrest, students from the north­eastern State, studying in the city, find themselves caught in a financial crisis.

The situation has left students high and dry as they are unable to access financial support from their families.

Many such students now rely on donations and assistance from their friends and relatives in other States to survive. Many, who were either evacuated or who fled to Delhi in the past few weeks, seek refuge at a relief camp in Dwarka. The Naga Students’ Union Delhi and the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi are among the organisations providing aid.

A DU student said, “I moved to Delhi to pursue my studies. Since there is a complete Internet ban in Manipur, I rely on my uncle who resides out of Manipur for funds.”

A research scholar at DU, Moirang, 30, who had to seek help from his friends, said, “My family used to send me money every month. However, it has been disrupted after the violence broke out. I had to take a loan of ₹5,000 from some friends which I still haven’t paid. I am in a financial crisis right now.”

Affecting exams

Seilenmang Haokip, a 25-year-old final-year law student at Delhi University said: “I have taken a loan from my friend to pay my house rent. We are currently concerned about the ongoing university exams because we are traumatised by what is happening around us and back at our hometown.”

Students organised solidarity gathering for Manipuri students in JNU on May 21 which saw participation of more than 150 students. The Naga Students’ Union in Delhi, along with student groups, is actively engaging with landlords to request a deferment of rent collection from Manipur students. They are also approaching the Manipur government, urging them to provide essential rations for the students in Delhi.

