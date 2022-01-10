Delhi

International syndicate busted; fake currency notes seized

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an international syndicate involved in circulation of fake Indian currency notes and arrested a 42-year-old man. Counterfeit notes of the face value of around ₹3 lakh were seized from his possession.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, the accused was identified as Raisul Aazam, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar.

The police had received a tip-off in October about circulation of fake India currency notes smuggled through the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul in Bihar’s Motihari district. The accused was traced and arrested near Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal on January 7.

On interrogation, Mr. Azam said he had procured a consignment of ₹3 lakh in fake notes from a Nepali national named Suresh and had come to Delhi for their circulation. He was previously arrested twice in similar cases and was out on bail.


